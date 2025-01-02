The new year brings a round of new laws to the Garden State.

Much of the work done by the New Jersey Legislature in 2024 included laws that would not kick in until this year.

Among the big changes: mandatory practice hours behind the wheel for young drivers, protections for sexual assault victims, and a limit on so-called "book bans" in libraries.

Some laws took effect when the clock struck midnight into 2025. Others have start dates scheduled for later in the year.

Many pieces of legislation include a buffer period so that impacted agencies, businesses and individuals have enough time to prepare.

