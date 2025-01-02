NJ moves voting date to accommodate Jewish holiday

TRENTON — New Jersey's primary election has been pushed back a week.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday signed bipartisan legislation that reschedules the primary election to accommodate for the Jewish holiday, Shavuot.

New Jersey residents who observe Shavuot refrain from driving, writing or using electronics during the three-day holiday.

Shavuot runs from June 1 to June 3 in 2025.

Originally, the primary election — which this year asks residents to choose candidates for governor — was scheduled for Tuesday, June 3.

With the law signed by Murphy, the primary date is now scheduled for June 10. Some deadlines tied to the primary date have been shifted as well.

“As legislators, it is our responsibility to ensure every eligible voter can participate in our democracy without undue barriers,” said Sen. Robert Singer, R-Ocean, a sponsor of the bill-turned-law. “With the governor’s signature, this change ensures that voters are not forced to choose between exercising their right to vote and their deeply held religious traditions.”

The new law does not impact primary dates beyond 2025.

