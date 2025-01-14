NJ cops stop armed man being guided cross-country by voices in his head

🚨Michael Brisby told police he was headed to FBI headquarters in Washington

🚨Brisby said he was being guided by voices in his head

🚨Police found he had a Glock and was driving a stolen vehicle

NORTH WILDWOOD — Bugs Bunny used to joke about taking a wrong turn in Albuquerque. This turn could be just as bad.

A man needing assistance with his vehicle flagged down police on Spruce Avenue Friday morning and told police he got lost while driving from Missouri to FBI headquarters in Washington.

Michael Brisby, 36, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, told police that the "voices in his head" were telling him where to go.

As the officer spoke to Brisby who said he had a firearm and "experience" with building explosives.

Map shows Missouri, Washington and North Wildwood Map shows Missouri, Washington and North Wildwood (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Driving a stolen car

Officers called in other law enforcement agencies, including the Sheriff's Office K-9 unit. They obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and found a Glock 43x handgun but no explosive devices. The vehicle had been stolen from Pennsylvania, police said.

Brisby was charged as a fugitive from justice, certain persons not to possess weapons, unlawful possession of weapons, receiving stolen motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. He is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.

