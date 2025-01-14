NJ cops stop armed man being guided cross-country by voices in his head
🚨Michael Brisby told police he was headed to FBI headquarters in Washington
🚨Brisby said he was being guided by voices in his head
🚨Police found he had a Glock and was driving a stolen vehicle
NORTH WILDWOOD — Bugs Bunny used to joke about taking a wrong turn in Albuquerque. This turn could be just as bad.
A man needing assistance with his vehicle flagged down police on Spruce Avenue Friday morning and told police he got lost while driving from Missouri to FBI headquarters in Washington.
Michael Brisby, 36, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, told police that the "voices in his head" were telling him where to go.
As the officer spoke to Brisby who said he had a firearm and "experience" with building explosives.
ALSO READ: NJ police in standoff with armed woman at Boy Scout camp
Driving a stolen car
Officers called in other law enforcement agencies, including the Sheriff's Office K-9 unit. They obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and found a Glock 43x handgun but no explosive devices. The vehicle had been stolen from Pennsylvania, police said.
Brisby was charged as a fugitive from justice, certain persons not to possess weapons, unlawful possession of weapons, receiving stolen motor vehicle and receiving stolen property. He is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
NJ road deaths by county, 2023
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
How to prepare for winter in NJ: 11 essential gear tips
Gallery Credit: Judi Franco/New Jersey 101.5
How N.J. voted in the 2024 presidential election
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5