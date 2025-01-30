NJ cop and wife had sex on camera with kids in view, investigators say

🚨Law enforcement was tipped off by the social media platform Kik

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A married couple of law enforcement professionals created adult videos in front of their children, investigators said.

Brian DiBiasi, a Hamilton police officer, and Elizabeth DiBiasi, an employee with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, were arrested Wednesday at their home in Hamilton and were held at the Monmouth County Jail.

The couple had their first court appearances on Thursday. They will remain in custody until a detention hearing in a few days.

The social media platform Kik notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that about 35 images of child sexual abuse had been uploaded by a user. The IP was tracked back to the DiBiasi home on Marlon Pond Road, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by investigators.

Complaints against Brian and Elizabeth DiBiasi

The uploaded images included Elizabeth DiBiasi naked and the couple having sex in the presence of their children, investigators said.

Another image showed one of the boys naked, investigators said.

Brian DiBiasi admitted to posting the photos and telling other members about it in a chat, according to investigators. Elizabeth DiBiasi denied knowing about the Kik account.

Tactical team at a home in Hamilton (Mercer) 1/29/25

Charges against the couple

Brian DiBiasi was charged with permitting a child to engage in pornography, sexual conduct with a child by a caretaker, knowingly possessing/viewing/controlling less than 1,000 items of child sexual exploitation/abuse, distribution of child porn and storing/maintaining child porn.

Elizabeth DiBiasi was charged with sexual conduct with a child by a caretaker.

Payroll records show Brian DiBiasi has been in law enforcement since at least 2004. Elizabeth DiBiasi has been in law enforcement since at least 2006, pension records show.

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office and Hamilton police on Thursday did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment.

