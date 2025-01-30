NJ mom seeks clues after daughter’s fatal crash into truck that kept going

✅ A Trenton woman died after rear-ending a tractor-trailer on Route 1

✅Tatiana Peña mother's is looking for video to help police

✅ Peña's funeral is Saturday

The mother of a Trenton woman who died in a crash on Route 1 wants video of the crash to help find the trucker who left the scene.

Tatiana Peña, 24, hit the back of a tractor-trailer that had been stopped for a light on the southbound side at New Road, according to South Brunswick police. The truck was just starting to pull away when Peña's car hit it. Peña was then rear-ended by a car also headed south.

Her mother, Lulu Peña, told News 12 New Jersey that police need to talk to the truck to complete the investigation. She is hoping there is video of the crash that captures the truck's license plate.

South Brunswick police on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Co-worker creates GoFund Me campaign

A GoFundMe campaign created by Tatiana Peña's co-worker at Mehta Bariatric Center in South Brunswick said she had no life insurance. Donations will be used for a headstone and hospital bills.

"Lulu has spent countless hours, days, and years helping others with their surgical and medical needs. Now it is our turn to help her," Abby Brounstein wrote on the campaign.

Tatiana’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday at the Hartmann Memorial Home in the Mercerville section of Hamilton

