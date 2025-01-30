Home of NJ law enforcement couple raided in ‘child porn’ bust

🚨 Police descended on the Hamilton home Wednesday morning

🚨 A couple in Mercer County law enforcement was charged

🚨 They are being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A law enforcement couple has been charged with child endangerment related to pornography.

Brian DiBiasi, a Hamilton police officer, and Elizabeth DiBiasi, an employee with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, are being held at the Monmouth County Jail following a raid at their home on Wednesday.

Their suburban Klockner Road home was surrounded by more than a dozen tactical team members during the dawn bust.

The details of the charges are not clear because the investigation is being handled by the state Attorney General's Office, which had not yet released a statement to the public by Thursday morning.

Brian DiBiasi was charged with permitting a child to engage in pornography, sexual conduct with child by a caretaker, knowingly possessing/viewing/controlling less than 1,000 items of child sexual exploitation/abuse, distribution of child porn and storing/maintaining child porn.

Elizabeth DiBiasi was charged with sexual conduct with child by caretaker.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Thursday morning whether the couple had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ schools with the worst attendance problems These 30 schools had the highest rate of chronic absenteeism in the 2022-23 school year. Data is for the New Jersey Department of Education's annual NJ School Performance Reports. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

TSA's top 10 things airline passengers forget but need to remember Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo