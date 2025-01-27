NJ lawmaker faults ‘sanctuary’ policy for carjacking at supermarket

⚫ Assemblyman wants collaboration

⚫ Assemblyman blames sanctuary policies

⚫ Background on charges from this month

A state lawmaker says the state's soft-on-illegal-immigration policies is to blame for a frightening carjacking at a supermarket.

Assemblyman Michael Torrissi Jr., R-Burlington, says Burlington County authorities should work with ICE to have the suspect deported.

Joao Castro, 18, was charged this month with first-degree carjacking, third-degree theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of unlawful weapons possession.

Castro is currently at the Burlington County Jail.

Burlington County Jail Google Maps loading...

“If it wasn’t for their sanctuary policies, Castro would have already been gone after committing past crimes, and the victim in Lumberton would never have to live with the traumatic stress of having their life be threatened at knife point,” Torrissi said in a release.

He also applauded Congress for passing the Laken Riley Act and touted there’s now something in place to make sure this will "never happen again.”

The Laken Riley Act will be the first bill signed by President Donald Trump, giving the Department of Homeland Security permission to "detain certain non-U.S. nationals who have been arrested for burglary, theft, larceny or shoplifting."

Castro background

The carjacking happened Nov. 18 along Route 38 in front of an Aldi store.

Aldi Lumberton Google Maps loading...

Castro approached someone with a knife and demanded keys to the vehicle. When the victim didn’t respond to the request, Castro took matter into his own hands and got access to the “push to start” button, according to Lumberton police.

He drove off in the victim’s vehicle, which was later found in New York, police said.

This November incident allegedly isn’t Castro’s first run-in with the law, according to the lawmaker. He has had past arrests for “serious offenses.”

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

How N.J. voted in the 2024 presidential election Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris won New Jersey's 14 Electoral College votes but her performance against Republican former President Donald Trump trailed President Biden's victory in 2020. Below is a county-by-county breakdown. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5