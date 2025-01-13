Police: NJ man, 18, charged in armed carjacking outside grocery store

🔹 Person carjacked outside Aldi store

LUMBERTON — A local 18-year-old man has been accused of carjacking a victim at knifepoint in a grocery store parking lot in November.

Joao Castro, of Lumberton, has been charged with first-degree carjacking, third-degree theft of a motor vehicle, and two counts of unlawful weapons possession, Lumberton Township Police announced on the department’s Facebook page on Monday.

The incident happened on Nov. 18 in front of the Aldi store along Route 38.

A victim, who was not hurt, was loading groceries outside of a 2017 Honda Pilot when a man wearing a puffy coat and holding a knife demanded the vehicle.

The carjacker then got in through the passenger side, started it and drove off, police said.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered.

After an investigation involving surveillance footage, witness accounts and other evidence, police arrested Castro.

On Monday, he was being held in Burlington County jail pending an initial court hearing.

Police have urged residents to remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings, especially in parking lots or less populated areas.

Citizens were also reminded to avoid distractions, such as using cell phones, when entering or exiting vehicles.

