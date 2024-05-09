👶 Kohl's says 200 Babies "R" Us shops will open within its stores by this fall

👶The first shop will open in August

👶 Babies "R" Us shops will open in 13 Kohl's stores in New Jersey

In March, it was announced that Kohl’s was joining forces with Babies “R” Us to open about 200 shops within its stores by fall 2024.

The first Babies “R” Us shops will begin opening in August and continue opening through fall with all 200 shops open in time for the holidays, Kohl’s announced.

Now, Kohl's has revealed where each of those 200 Babies "R" Us shops will open.

According to the company, Babies "R" Us shops will open in 13 Kohl's stores in New Jersey in 2024.

Where are the New Jersey locations?

🔵 Bergen Town Center

200 Bergen Town Center, Paramus

🔵 Clifton

14 Main Avenue, Clifton

🔵 Hamilton Township

460 Market Place Blvd., Hamilton Township

🔵 Hillsborough

315 Route 206, Hillsborough

🔵 Jersey City

40 Mall Dr E, Jersey City

🔵 Mantua

300 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua

🔵 Ramsey

1300 State Hwy 17 Ramsey

🔵 Secaucus

3 Mill Creek Drive, Secaucus

🔵 Toms River

1 Route 37, West Toms River

🔵 Turnersville

5851 Route 42, Turnersville

🔵 Voorhees

79 Route 73, Voorhees

🔵 Wayne

1800 Route 23, North Wayne

🔵 Woodland Park

1710 US Highway 46, Woodland Park

What to Expect?

The Babies “R” Us at Kohl’s will feature an assortment of the latest baby gear, furniture, activities, accessories, and more. Next to the shop, customers will find the best of Kohl’s existing baby and kids’ apparel and other offerings from brands like Little Co. by Lauren Conrad, Jumping Beans, Carters, Nike, and more to create a comprehensive baby shopping experience, Kohl’s reported.

“Kohl’s will offer more customers – including the next generation of families – the opportunity to shop Kohl’s wide array of offerings for every day, and every major milestone moment,” the company said.

