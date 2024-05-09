OpenTable says these are the best restaurants in NJ right now

The restaurant reservation service OpenTable has compiled customer reviews from the past four months to create a list of the best spots for eating away from home.

Every restaurant below has a 5-out-of-5 rating on the platform, after receiving dozens — or even hundreds — of reviews.

A number of these spots can be considered "upscale," but there are also some family-friendly options.

OpenTable's New Jersey list was last updated on May 5.

Best restaurants in New Jersey

George's Place Court House (Middle Township, Cape May County)

⚫ Breakfast, lunch and dinner

⚫ Family-friendly

 

Stamna Greek Taverna (Bloomfield, Essex County)

⚫ Greek food

⚫ Dishes for $30 and under

 

Canal House Station (Milford, Hunterdon County)

⚫ American cuisine

⚫ "Sunday dinner" weekly

 

Naoki Sushi (Lawrence, Mercer County)

⚫ 8-seat counter

⚫ Open Tuesday through Saturday

Goodfellas Ristorante (Garfield, Bergen County)

⚫ Italian cuisine

⚫ Goodfellas movie decor

 

Provence (Middle Township, Cape May County)

⚫ French cuisine

⚫ Open now for the 2024 season

 

Sergio's Missione (Lodi, Bergen County)

⚫ "Exquisite Italian cuisine"

⚫ Sunday brunch, plus dinner Tuesday through Sunday

 

Artemio's Prime & Proper (Ringwood, Passaic County)

⚫ Seasonal menu

⚫ Wine selection

 

Providence Bar & Kitchen (New Providence, Union County)

⚫ Fusion/Eclectic cuisine

⚫ Year-round outdoor patio with awning

