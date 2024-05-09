OpenTable says these are the best restaurants in NJ right now
The restaurant reservation service OpenTable has compiled customer reviews from the past four months to create a list of the best spots for eating away from home.
Every restaurant below has a 5-out-of-5 rating on the platform, after receiving dozens — or even hundreds — of reviews.
A number of these spots can be considered "upscale," but there are also some family-friendly options.
OpenTable's New Jersey list was last updated on May 5.
Best restaurants in New Jersey
George's Place Court House (Middle Township, Cape May County)
⚫ Breakfast, lunch and dinner
⚫ Family-friendly
Stamna Greek Taverna (Bloomfield, Essex County)
⚫ Greek food
⚫ Dishes for $30 and under
Canal House Station (Milford, Hunterdon County)
⚫ American cuisine
⚫ "Sunday dinner" weekly
Naoki Sushi (Lawrence, Mercer County)
⚫ 8-seat counter
⚫ Open Tuesday through Saturday
Goodfellas Ristorante (Garfield, Bergen County)
⚫ Italian cuisine
⚫ Goodfellas movie decor
Provence (Middle Township, Cape May County)
⚫ French cuisine
⚫ Open now for the 2024 season
Sergio's Missione (Lodi, Bergen County)
⚫ "Exquisite Italian cuisine"
⚫ Sunday brunch, plus dinner Tuesday through Sunday
Artemio's Prime & Proper (Ringwood, Passaic County)
⚫ Seasonal menu
⚫ Wine selection
Providence Bar & Kitchen (New Providence, Union County)
⚫ Fusion/Eclectic cuisine
⚫ Year-round outdoor patio with awning
