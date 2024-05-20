NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/20

Atlantic City (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
7 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
Ocean Temperature58° - 63°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
Air Temperature59° - 70°
Sunrise/Sunset5:35am - 8:11pm
UV Index9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 6:21a		Low
Mon 12:27p		High
Mon 6:47p		Low
Tue 1:07a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:55a		Low
Mon 11:51a		High
Mon 6:21p		Low
Tue 12:31a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:09a		Low
Mon 12:03p		High
Mon 6:35p		Low
Tue 12:43a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:51a		Low
Mon 11:55a		High
Mon 6:17p		Low
Tue 12:35a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 10:01a		Low
Mon 4:32p		High
Mon 10:27p		Low
Tue 5:12a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 6:11a		Low
Mon 12:24p		High
Mon 6:39p		Low
Tue 1:06a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 9:08a		Low
Mon 4:06p		High
Mon 9:34p		Low
Tue 4:46a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 7:02a		Low
Mon 12:56p		High
Mon 7:31p		Low
Tue 1:44a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 5:57a		Low
Mon 12:03p		High
Mon 6:24p		Low
Tue 12:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 6:19a		Low
Mon 12:22p		High
Mon 6:50p		Low
Tue 1:08a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 6:09a		Low
Mon 12:08p		High
Mon 6:32p		Low
Tue 12:53a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 7:07a		Low
Mon 1:03p		High
Mon 7:33p		Low
Tue 1:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

