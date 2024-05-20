NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/20
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
7 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)
6 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|58° - 63°
(Normal 58° - 68°)
|Air Temperature
|59° - 70°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:35am - 8:11pm
|UV Index
|9 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 6:21a
|Low
Mon 12:27p
|High
Mon 6:47p
|Low
Tue 1:07a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:55a
|Low
Mon 11:51a
|High
Mon 6:21p
|Low
Tue 12:31a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:09a
|Low
Mon 12:03p
|High
Mon 6:35p
|Low
Tue 12:43a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:51a
|Low
Mon 11:55a
|High
Mon 6:17p
|Low
Tue 12:35a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 10:01a
|Low
Mon 4:32p
|High
Mon 10:27p
|Low
Tue 5:12a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 6:11a
|Low
Mon 12:24p
|High
Mon 6:39p
|Low
Tue 1:06a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 9:08a
|Low
Mon 4:06p
|High
Mon 9:34p
|Low
Tue 4:46a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 7:02a
|Low
Mon 12:56p
|High
Mon 7:31p
|Low
Tue 1:44a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 5:57a
|Low
Mon 12:03p
|High
Mon 6:24p
|Low
Tue 12:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 6:19a
|Low
Mon 12:22p
|High
Mon 6:50p
|Low
Tue 1:08a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 6:09a
|Low
Mon 12:08p
|High
Mon 6:32p
|Low
Tue 12:53a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 7:07a
|Low
Mon 1:03p
|High
Mon 7:33p
|Low
Tue 1:45a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds.
WED: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
