NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 5/20

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Northeast

7 - 12 mph (Gust 14 mph)

6 - 10 knots (Gust 12 knots) Ocean Temperature 58° - 63°

(Normal 58° - 68°) Air Temperature 59° - 70° Sunrise/Sunset 5:35am - 8:11pm UV Index 9 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 6:21a Low

Mon 12:27p High

Mon 6:47p Low

Tue 1:07a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:55a Low

Mon 11:51a High

Mon 6:21p Low

Tue 12:31a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:09a Low

Mon 12:03p High

Mon 6:35p Low

Tue 12:43a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:51a Low

Mon 11:55a High

Mon 6:17p Low

Tue 12:35a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 10:01a Low

Mon 4:32p High

Mon 10:27p Low

Tue 5:12a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 6:11a Low

Mon 12:24p High

Mon 6:39p Low

Tue 1:06a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 9:08a Low

Mon 4:06p High

Mon 9:34p Low

Tue 4:46a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 7:02a Low

Mon 12:56p High

Mon 7:31p Low

Tue 1:44a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 5:57a Low

Mon 12:03p High

Mon 6:24p Low

Tue 12:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 6:19a Low

Mon 12:22p High

Mon 6:50p Low

Tue 1:08a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 6:09a Low

Mon 12:08p High

Mon 6:32p Low

Tue 12:53a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 7:07a Low

Mon 1:03p High

Mon 7:33p Low

Tue 1:45a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 8 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 3 ft at 9 seconds.

WED: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

