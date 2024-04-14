New Jerseyan continues his dominance in the golf world

It was barely even a month ago that I wrote about Scottie Scheffler dominating the golf world.

Then, Scheffler had just won his second consecutive Players Championship. Fast forward a month and he just won his second major championship in his career at The Masters.

He previously won The Masters in 2022 as well.

Scheffler was born in Ridgewood, New Jersey, lived in Montvale, New Jersey until he was six. His family then moved to Dallas, Texas.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

While some from Texas will claim Scottie as their own, he was born in New Jersey which makes him a New Jerseyan in my book.

For the last three years, he has been on one of the greatest runs we've seen in a long time in the golfing world. Dismantling the rest of the field with incredible iron play, driving off the golf ball and immaculate putting when it matters most.

At times, he feels like he was made in a lab. One that sought to create the perfect golfer.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Even today, while the rest of the field started crumbling under pressure, Scheffler continued to keep the ship steady.

He never made the big mistake like so many players did before him. He plugged away and didn't try to force anything.

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

With three more majors left this year, it'll be interesting to see how many more he wins. Because it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when.

If there was ever a golfer to win every major in the same year Scheffler feels like he could be that guy.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

