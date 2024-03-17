The best golfer on the planet was born in New Jersey

The golf world has been fractured over the last two years, with lots of top talent leaving the PGA Tour to join Liv Golf.

With so much turmoil and change, it's been tough to keep up with what players are playing in certain events.

But one thing that's been a constant during all of this is the dominance of world #1 Scottie Scheffler.

He was born in Ridgewood, New Jersey on June 21st, 1996.

Scheffler took over the number-one ranking in the world back in March of 2022 after he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational. It was his second career PGA Tour win, and he would go on to win three more times in 2022 including winning his first major championship, The Masters.

Fast forward until now, and Scheffler still holds that world #1 ranking. He's held it now for 43 consecutive weeks.

Since January of 2022, Scheffler has started in 51 events on the PGA Tour. He has 9 wins, 34 top 10s, 22 top 3s and is 540 under par. Some insane numbers.

He is on a run currently that resembles, somewhat, what Tiger Woods did in his prime. It's not quite Tiger-like just yet, but if Scheffler continues his dominance he can get there.

And today Scheffler won The Players Championship for the second consecutive year. He's the first player in tournament history to successfully defend his title.

He's also won in back-to-back weeks, as he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week by five shots.

Every time you turn your TV on to watch a golf tournament now it seems like he's right there at the top of the leaderboard. And he's one of Jersey's own.

