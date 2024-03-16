This is the worst or possibly best place to be stuck in New Jersey

Depending on the situation, and the place you find yourself stuck, it can be pretty fun. I mean take into account the fact that people will pay to go and do an escape room.

If you think about it, you're literally paying to be stuck somewhere. And my hand is up 🙋‍♂️ because I've done it before.

But then there's the situation where you just want to get home or have to be somewhere, and you find yourself stuck. Not nearly as fun.

We did an hour this past week on the Dennis and Judi show where listeners recounted stories of times and places they were trapped somewhere. Some of the answers we got were staggering, but some also seemed kind of fun.

For example, we had a lady who worked at the Quakerbridge Mall who said that she was supposed to close up the store she worked at on Christmas Eve. But when her and her coworker tried leaving after closing up shop, they found out they were locked into the mall with no way of getting out.

She said it took them a half an hour to find a security guard to be let out.

This situation in particular I can see being both fun, and also terrifying. The thought of being locked inside the mall, a place usually bustling with people, has some sort of calmness to it. You can freely roam around and window shop at places without having to be around mass amounts of people. It sounds kind of nice.

But on the flip side it can have that eery feel. That feeling of almost impending doom where you feel like something isn't right.

I used to get that feeling any time I find myself in my high school at night. It just didn't feel right.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

