What NJ moms really want as a gift for Mother’s Day

Here is your reminder that Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 14 because I already know a handful of people that forgot and are now scrambling to find a gift for their mom and/or wife.

And I’m not judging. Father’s Day creeps up on us too! And there’s obviously nothing wrong with some flowers and a dinner reservation to celebrate all the moms out there. But if you want to think outside the box and surprise your mom with something else, there are plenty of “gifts” you can give them without even touching your wallet.

Moms don’t really want to be asked what kind of “gift” they want. We have a million other things going on in our brains, it might not be the last thing on our minds, but it’s not something we want to be bothered with especially a few days before.

But this year, I made sure to have an answer for when my husband asks me what I want. As a mom of a 2-year-old and also 2 months away from giving birth again, all I want is a nap. I’ll even take an hour to just lie down and rest.

woman sleep in eye patch in grey bed. copy space Vera_Petrunina loading...

See? Doesn’t break the bank at all.

I decided to ask my mom friends, family, co-workers, and listeners to see what answers they came up with and thought these ideas might help you too.

(By the way, these also work for Father’s Day. I’m not taking anything away from the hardworking dads out there too. And that’s a big shout-out to my father and my husband.)

Breakfast in bed

If wifey is not in the mood to go for breakfast/brunch, don’t complain, it saves you money! Making breakfast at home and bringing it to her in bed, especially if the kids are old enough to help, makes it so much more special.

freestocks via Unsplash freestocks via Unsplash loading...

Coffee made

If breakfast is too much or she just doesn’t want a full meal, a cup of coffee made and ready to go for her will put her in a great mood for the rest of the day.

Hot coffee on wooden table taa22 loading...

Alone time

Between all the hustle and bustle of everyday life, sometimes some quiet time alone can help reset our minds and bodies for the next 364 days. Take the kids out for the day so mom can just chill by herself.

CRYSTALWEED cannabis via Unsplash CRYSTALWEED cannabis via Unsplash loading...

House chores complete

Most families use their Sundays as their cleaning day. Instead of skipping it or changing the day of the week, split the chores list among the rest of the family and let Mom take the day off. That includes the loads of laundry that need to be done. And if you don’t fold the clothes right, we’ll fix it the next day anyway.

Son Helping Father To Wash Dishes In Kitchen Sink omgimages loading...

Grocery shopping done

There’s nothing like a fully stocked fridge when you’re not the one running down every aisle of the supermarket to feed the family. Again, let mom take the day off from shopping unless it’s something she can treat herself to.

Maria Lin Kim via Unsplash Maria Lin Kim via Unsplash loading...

Professional massage/spa day

This one might cost you and the kids, but trust me, every mom needs a little spa day from time to time and New Jersey has some great places to visit for this exact occasion.

SoJo Spa Club in Edgewater

The Spa at The Heldrich in New Brunswick

The Spa at Ocean Place in Long Branch

Sea Spa at Congress Hall of Cape Resorts in Cape May

No parties

This is a rare but important one. A friend of mine was not only invited to a First Holy Communion celebration on Mother’s Day, but one of her kids was also invited to a birthday party. Moms, be mindful that other moms might not want to spend their special day going to parties (some might and that’s all good too!).

Party of friends shironosov loading...

All in all, when you’re really stuck in a rut, us moms just want to be with our families and there is nothing wrong with some flowers (and you might as well add chocolates) to show your appreciation to your mom or your wife. But just remember, a nap doesn’t cost anything….

Happy Mother’s Day!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]