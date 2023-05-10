Mother’s Day is a few days away.

When you have a mom she can be your best friend and confidante. When you have a mom from the Garden State she can be your best friend and confidante who won’t pump her own gas, loves Great Adventure, knew pork roll egg and cheese was a balanced breakfast when you were growing up and has all that Jersey girl attitude.

What do you get for a mom like this for Mother’s Day? If there’s still room on your list may I suggest some completely Jersey-centric gift ideas.

How about a candle? Ladies like candles. But not just any candle. A candle that smells like New Jersey.

Amazon Amazon loading...

Just what in God’s name would a New Jersey candle really smell like?

Here’s a very cute last-minute small gift for mom to not only remind her you love her…

Amazon Amazon loading...

… but to remind her of her roots.

Every Jersey mom would love this Jersey facts kitchen towel.

Amazon Amazon loading...

They should do a whole series of these. Like a famous bands of New Jersey towel, famous people of New Jersey towel, etc..

This wine glass!

Amazon Amazon loading...

Stemless and with a silhouette of New Jersey emblazoned with “home.” This is an awesome Jersey gift.

They say we’re blunt in New Jersey.

Amazon Amazon loading...

These coasters are blunt.

Here’s a gift for your Jersey mom to show the world what a Jersey girl is made of.

Amazon Amazon loading...

100% perfect.

Here’s another mug.

Amazon Amazon loading...

Not as subtle and sentimental as the other one.

Moms love refrigerator magnets. Jersey moms love New Jersey.

Amazon Amazon loading...

Jersey moms love huge Jersey refrigerator magnets.

Finally, a cutting board in the shape of New Jersey.

Amazon Amazon loading...

You could cut everything on this but NJ taxes, amirite?

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?



Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]