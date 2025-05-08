It's hard to believe, but Mother's Day weekend is already here. The big question is, what are you doing with Mom?

Are you going out for a nice brunch? Or maybe a show? Maybe you're hitting the downtowns with her for some amazing shopping adventures?

Or, are you looking to do something with both Mom and the family? Perhaps an adventure where Mom can be with you and her grandkids? Those are all great options.

No to Sunday?

Then, of course, there's always the possibility Mom wants to stay low-key for Mother's Day. And should Mom want it low-key on her day, that's OK. They don't call it Mother's Day weekend for nothing, after all.

So if that's the case, but you're looking to do something the Saturday before Mother's Day, there's a great event happening right in the central part of New Jersey that both you and she might really like.

Why not take Mom and the family to the Creative Arts Festival at Thompson Park in Lincroft, NJ? Not only is this a great event for Mom, it's also perfect for the kids.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Lots of Activities

According to the Monmouth County Park website, "This festival features a variety of fine artists and artisans, as well as live music by some of the best local musicians." Plus food vendor, artist demos, and awesome art activities for the kids.

Demonstrations range from a number of activities. From stained glass to large sculptures and even pottery, there's fun to be had for everyone.

Oh, and there's 3D chalk art too. How cool is that? Mom would love it. The kids would love it. And of course, you would too.

Thompson Park Entrance in Lincroft, NJ Google Maps loading...

Free to attend

The Creative Arts Festival is taking place at Thompson Park, which is in the Lincroft section of Middletown (just off of exit 109 from the Garden State Parkway on Newman Springs Road - Next to Brookdale Community College).

The festival is happening on Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and more details on this amazing event can be found here. Take mom and the family and have a great time.

Jersey Shore restaurant is a waterfront hidden gem Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Great new restaurant in a beautiful Jersey town Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.