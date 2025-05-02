Forget the polls – Here’s what our great NJ Moms deserve on Mother’s Day

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and moms of New Jersey are getting ready for their big day. But let's be honest here, Mom should get more than just one day out of the year.

Sure, it can be difficult to know what to get her. Do I get her a box of chocolates? Should I get her a bouquet of flowers? Or maybe I'll keep it simple and just get her a card?

Those are all good options. And honestly, it really depends on what your mom likes and what kind of relationship you have with one another.

If your mom likes the spa, then take her to the spa. Or if she's a fan of having different kinds of jewelry, then perhaps get her something like that.

Again, I'm not going to tell you what you should or shouldn't do since it's going to be different for all of us. But what I can tell you is what I know my wife would like from our kids, which I know is most likely the same for so many moms out there.

Now, let me be clear: I'm speaking from the perspective of parents who currently have kids who are still living at home. So dads and kids, listen up.

Moms in general tend to do a lot around the house. That's not to say nobody else doesn't contribute, but Mom is a big reason why the rest of us stay in line.

So on Mother's Day, perhaps one of the best things you can do for mom is to let her have a full day off from all the daily chores around the house. Don't let her cook, don't let her do laundry, don't let her lift a finger.

Instead, let everyone else handle the chores so Mom can do what she really wants. That's on top of all the gifts she receives from the family.

Giving mom a full day off so she can relax and just do what she wants is so important. And if you really want to impress her, have the kids completely clean the bathroom.

Again, I'm just speaking from my experience of what my wife would want from me and the kids, but I'm certain most moms around New Jersey would like the same - a day for themselves.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.