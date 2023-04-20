Awesome things to do in NJ for Mother’s Day instead of a brunch

Mother's Day is still a few weeks away. So if you haven't booked a reservation at some overcrowded, understaffed, chaotic, noisy brunch somewhere that always sounds like a good idea on paper, you might want to rethink it this year. There are so many other more unique things you could do for a mom in a place like New Jersey.

Here's a list of ideas you might want to look into.

If you're near Hudson County here's something different and it doesn't cost a penny. Jersey City's Hamilton Park is hosting mom and young child activities on Friday May 12 from 4 to 7 p.m..

They'll have performers and food vendors along with arts and crafts you and your kids can do together, cookie decorating, kids' music and even a picture corner for photos. Info here.

Want something more adult? On Mother's Day itself from noon to 4:30 p.m. Four Sisters Winery in Belvedire is offering meals fit for a queen. Roasted turkey and ham, roasted veggies, garlic potatoes and more.

You can tour the vineyard or their wine cellar and enjoy wine tasting by the glass or bottle. Tickets available here.

The Annual Azalea Festival happens only once a year every Mother’s Day weekend. It’s over a quarter million flowering bulbs, azaleas, rhododendron and dogwoods along gorgeous walking paths with fountains, gazebos and bridges.

It happens at Sayen Park Botanical Garden in Hamilton Twp and you can plan your day here.

How about a day of shopping and music at the Spring Bazaar in two different locations? Local designers, crafters, music, food, adult libations and so much more.

It’s happening both Saturday and Sunday May 13 & 14 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Grand Arcade of Convention Hall in Asbury Park and the Whitechapel Projects in Long Branch.

Info here.

Or you can treat mom to laughter for Mother’s Day at the Stress Factory in New Brunswick. Two shows on Sunday May 14 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.. Featuring the comedy of Talent.

Tickets and info available here.

Get your mom back to Mother Nature for Mother’s Day. Kymer’s Camping Resort is one way to make it happen. Nestled in the Kittatiny Mountains you’ll discover 200 beautiful acres.

You can go kayaking, hike part of the Appalachian Trail or enjoy an Olympic size swimming pool. For reservations call 973-875-3167 for information or go here.

Whatever you do for your mom this Mothers’s Day I hope you have a fun and stress-free time.

