The very dumb mistake they made on my mom’s Mother’s Day gift

I sent my mom flowers for Mother’s Day. I know, it’s kind of clichéd. It’s not very original. But she genuinely likes flowers and they make her feel special. And also, there’s not much that can go wrong.

Or so I thought.

First of all, they arrived a day late. Getting Mother’s Day flowers on Monday after Mother’s Day is not cool. But the other problem? Apparently they weren’t Mother’s Day flowers.

They were Moth Day flowers. Look at the card.

Don’t see it? Look closer.

Yep, some imbecile wrote Happy Moth Day. And no, it’s not how I ordered it. Why would I order flowers to celebrate nocturnal insects with drab coloring? Is Moth Day even a thing?

So I looked. Turns out there’s a National Moth Week. This year it’s July 17 to July 25, and it’s a time set aside from our busy lives to, you know, think about moths and stuff. Did you know there’s over 150,000 different species of moths? Come on, I’m not going down this rabbit hole alone!

Then it turns out there’s a Moth-er Day, on March 14. As it says on daysoftheyear.com, “Moths can be seen as plain, boring, and even annoying by some manners of speaking. However, if you’ve ever noticed a moth that’s colorful and beautiful, it can help you appreciate life a bit more.”

Trust me, the entry doesn’t get any better.

Or was the guy at the store confused because of this PJ Mask kiddie show episode?

I wonder if on June 20 they’ll have any gifts for a Happy Fat Day.

I suppose I should look on the bright side of this flower fail. At least I got a new nickname for my mom out of this screwup. I’m calling her Moth from now on.

