8 great songs for mom on Mother’s Day

After a very long year of restrictions, it's nice to know we're getting closer to that light at the end of the tunnel. But especially for that mom who had to deal with the headache of virtual schooling, or that mom who struggled to find care for their child, or that mom who wasn't able to see her adult children as often as she'd like.

No matter how you look at it, moms deserve a break now more than ever.

Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

So for this post, I decided to present my list of songs that, in my opinion, nicely reflect the life of mom. There's also a good chance you'll hear these artists throughout the weekend since all of them play right here on New Jersey 101.5.

Eight songs that reflect the life of mom

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there.