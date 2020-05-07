Will mom take a pass on Mother’s Day this year?

Oh yeah, Mother’s Day. It’s coming this Sunday and no one even realized it. We don’t usually make a big deal about Mother’s Day in our house. Thank God I still have my mom with me, so she’s the one that we honor. But when it comes to me, I always say my greatest Mother’s Day is if everybody leaves me alone.

This year, Mother’s Day definitely snuck up on us. And there will be no brunches, no going over to visit mom, no gathering in anybody’s home. Even shopping for a gift or flowers is going to be challenging this year. The most mom can hope for Is a call or a FaceTime. Maybe you’ll get all the kids on a zoom call. And that’s probably gonna be it.

Most of our moms would love to let us off the hook and absolve us of the pressure of trying to make it a meaningful Mother’s Day. Just give your mom a call, tell her how much you love her and that you’ll try to make Mother’s Day doubly special next year. She’ll definitely understand. We’ve got enough to worry about right now.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​