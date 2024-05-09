Spadea’s cheese sauce and peas made from leftovers

Yup. Cheese and peas. Delicious over penne pasta. And yes, healthy.

It was the last of the cheese from Elizabeth's wedding. There was a hunk of cheddar and some assorted soft cheeses and some leftover blue cheese.

I started with a small saucepan, melting butter and throwing in some crushed garlic.

After about a minute in the bubbling butter, add some white wine.

Bring back to a low simmer and then remove from the heat.

Stir constantly for a few minutes as you add heavy cream.

Then back on low heat and continue stirring as you add some flour. I use imported Italian double-zero flour.

Then it's time to add the cheese bits.

Cut them small so they melt quickly. It's a lot of work to continue stirring but you have to make sure you don't "break" the sauce.

Then turn off the heat and cook your pasta. I went with barilla protein penne.

I should mention that before I started the process, I took some frozen peas and let them defrost on the side in a small bowl.

Once the pasta is cooked (al dente!), pour the cheese sauce over the pasta in a pasta bowl and add the peas.

Then throw a few peas on top with grated parmesan cheese and serve.

Perfect.

