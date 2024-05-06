Iconic Wildwood destination for your next summer vacation
The Bolero Hotel has been owned and operated by the Lerro family for the past four decades.
We started with a quick walk through the first-floor Blue Water Grille, which is a classic Jersey Shore bar with booths, live music, high ceilings, and a friendly staff ready to accommodate your dinner plans or drinks as you leave the beach.
The hotel offers suites with hot tubs and plenty of room for the whole family. They have one of the largest gyms I've seen at hotels around the shore, complete with a pool, hot tubs, and a huge steam room.
There's even a massage center and a big tiki bar off the outdoor pool.
Add to that, plenty of parking, reasonable rates, and a short walk to Morey's Pier and the huge Wildwood Beach and you've got your next vacation planned.
Windfarm projects proposed for NJ coast — and what they might look like
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.