Iconic Wildwood destination for your next summer vacation

The Bolero Hotel has been owned and operated by the Lerro family for the past four decades.

We started with a quick walk through the first-floor Blue Water Grille, which is a classic Jersey Shore bar with booths, live music, high ceilings, and a friendly staff ready to accommodate your dinner plans or drinks as you leave the beach.

The hotel offers suites with hot tubs and plenty of room for the whole family. They have one of the largest gyms I've seen at hotels around the shore, complete with a pool, hot tubs, and a huge steam room.

There's even a massage center and a big tiki bar off the outdoor pool.

Add to that, plenty of parking, reasonable rates, and a short walk to Morey's Pier and the huge Wildwood Beach and you've got your next vacation planned.

Windfarm projects proposed for NJ coast — and what they might look like These are the wind energy projects approved for and planned for the ocean off the coasts of New Jersey and New York. While the projects have the support of officials who say they will stimulate the local economy and create renewable energy to power millions of homes, many coastal residents have raised concerns about how the projects will impact tourism and the environment.

The gallery includes competing photosimulations — those on file with the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and those recently commissioned by a group opposed to the wind farm development. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈