Live country music joint opening in Jersey shore town

There’s something coming to Wildwood this weekend that’s generating a ton of interest and I’m not talking about the Donald Trump rally on the beach. Although if you wanted to open a new bar could you have picked a more perfect than this? Your grand opening on Friday May 10 with a lot of Trump supporters coming into town for the big rally the next day? Sometimes things just work out.

Things were already seeming to be working out for HonkyTonk, a new live country music bar opening in Wildwood this Friday. Owner Sean Dougherty told nj.com there’s already been a tremendous amount of interest on social media regarding their grand opening. Their Facebook page already has over four thousand followers and they haven’t even opened yet.

You’ll find them at 3800 Boardwalk in Wildwood. The space they occupy at Boardwalk Mall was formerly used as storage for old arcade games and equipment and is in a vibrant area with a lot of foot traffic. This already sounds like a slam dunk.

Officially called Wildwood’s HonkyTonk, I’ll bet regulars will come to call it simply the HonkyTonk, its doors open for the first time this Friday at 5 p.m. with the first of many live country performances beginning at 7 p.m. More live music is scheduled for 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. the next day.

With the Barefoot Summer Music Festival happening in town June 20 through 23 and featuring Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Old Dominion and a ton of others this might just become the hottest place in Wildwood before summer is even half over.

The 8,000 square foot bar has its own permanent stage, a big dance floor where, yes, you can expect some line dancing, good barbecue, arcade games (this is Wildwood after all), whiskey drinks served in mason jars which is an awesome touch, western-themed wall murals done by a South Jersey artist and so much more. It sounds like an amazing place and I wish them all the luck.

Again, Wildwood’s HonkyTonk opens this Friday, May 10 at 5 p.m. at 3800 Boardwalk. Enjoy it!

