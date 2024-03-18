Spadea’s homemade pulled corn beef recipe

St. Patrick's Day has always been a fun event in our home. Although I'm not Irish, but maybe I am partial as I do have a bit of a mix, my better half is and therefore, so are my kids.

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

It's the only day of the year that Jodi makes corned beef. Although, I love it and I think we may consider adding a day or two a year.

Of course, sometimes the traditional "Boiled Dinner" is not the most appetizing. So this year, we added a twist. Although it was a simple change that made dinner delicious and with way less work.

Inspired by our friend and NJ State PBA president Pat Colligan, the corned beef brisket went into the slow cooker, fat side down. Could not have been an easier dinner.

Spadea's St. Patrick's Day corned beef recipe Spadea's St. Patrick's Day corned beef recipe loading...

One can of Murphy's Stout beer and the seasoning that accompanies the beef. I filled the beer up to the top of the meat, not covering it, so the spices stayed as a cover on top. Then set the temp to low and let it go for 8 hours.

At the end, there was no need to slice the meat as it pulled apart as if it was a pulled pork. Instead of adding cabbage, potatoes, and carrots, Jodi did a dice of chopped, fried cabbage that as cooked in rendered bacon fat.

My dinner was topped off with a glass of Irish Whiskey and another St. Patrick's Day was in the books.

Spadea's St. Patrick's Day corned beef dinner recipe Spadea's St. Patrick's Day corned beef dinner recipe loading...

As always, you can follow along on some of my other recipes here.

Spadea's Sunday Gravy

Spadea's Twist on Pasta

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈