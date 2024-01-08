Recipe for Spadea’s homemade pizza with ancient grain dough

For many years I've been talking about the problem with American grain. Wheat in the US has been hybridized for decades to reduce disease and increase the yield of the crop. The problem is that studies have linked the change in wheat to increases in adverse reactions.

Some doctors weighing in saying that modern wheat also causes inflammation and a rise in glucose levels.

Of course, despite the potential side effects, I love bread and pasta.

A few years ago, I discovered einkorn wheat. It's an ancient grain that has not been adjusted by science, just naturally growing wheat that makes delicious pasta and bread. Higher in fiber, protein, and antioxidants, for us it's a better choice.

It's increasingly harder to find healthy choices at the bulk stores, so we're making more meals from scratch.

First, I bought einkorn ancient grain flour. On the back of the bag are the instructions for making a simple pizza dough.

Flour, yeast, water, salt and olive oil. It was as simple as mixing a cup of flour with a cup and a half of warm water and a teaspoon of dry yeast.

After that sat for 15 minutes, I worked in 4 more cups of flour, 2 teaspoons of kosher salt, and 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil.

After kneading, I covered it and let it sit in the bowl for 2-3 hours to rise. Then rolled it out and into a 500-degree oven for 12 minutes.

Of course, before it got in the oven, I made a homemade sauce: carrots, onions, garlic, Italian seasoning, and whole peeled tomatoes; and topped the dough with shredded left-over cheeses, some burrata, and sliced peppered salami.

Take a look, try it yourself, and let me know how it turns out!

And here's another one of my recipes for you:

