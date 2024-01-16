A homemade spare rib ‘gravy’ recipe for pasta night

Like many New Jerseyans, I love BBQ ribs. Not baby back, spare ribs. More meat, more surface area for a dry rub.

My rib dry rub is not 100% dry, but very simple: garlic powder, salt, black pepper, and cayenne with a little bit of olive oil. Ribs go in the oven at 275 degrees for 3 hours uncovered. Simple and delicious.

But what about the leftovers?

Easy. Tomato sauce or "Sunday Italian gravy" as my grandparents called it.

Start with a chopped onion, carrot, and half of a jalapeño.

I added a few very hot peppers from my friend John who jars them every year with just salt and olive oil.

Let the mix cook until the onions are soft and translucent.

Add a few cloves of chopped or crushed garlic.

Let that cook for just a minute and then deglaze the bottom of the pan with white wine, only use a wine you will drink!

In a separate pan, cut the ribs from the rack into single ribs.

Add a little bit of avocado oil to a pan and crisp the ribs on each side.

Add the reheated, crisped ribs into the vegetable pot of simmering wine.

Add a can of whole peeled tomatoes and another of crushed or diced.

Season with salt, pepper and oregano.

Bring back to a boil and reduce heat to a low simmer.

You're gonna have to stir it every few minutes for the first 30 to make sure nothing sticks or burns. I make sure it cooks for a solid 2-3 hours.

While it's on a super low simmer, it's time to bake some hot Italian sausages.

400 degrees for about 30 minutes.

Then into the "gravy".

If you have any leftover rinds of parmesan Reggiano, throw it in. They will not melt completely and you'll have a chewy, toothsome bite waiting for you somewhere in the sauce.

It's not the first time I've dabbled in sauce...

