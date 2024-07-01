Spadea’s new ribs recipe is a hit for the summer

Everyone loves a great pork rib, right?

As you know, I'm not a griller and I prefer my BBQ low and slow in the oven. While working hard through the weekend we decided to throw in a rack of ribs to cook for 3-4 hours on low heat.

We started with spar ribs, way meatier than the baby back, and less expensive. I paid $16 for a 4.5-pound pack of the ribs. It was enough for me, Jodi, and her mom. And yes, there are a few ribs left over for lunch.

The rub was simple. Lay out the rib rack on tin foil to cover the bottom of a baking sheet. Set the oven to 275 degrees.

Rub brown sugar, molasses, cayenne pepper, salt, black pepper, franks red hot, and some olive oil on the rib meat side up. Rub it all in to coat the meat. Then in the oven for 3.4 hours.

I finish it with 4 minutes under the broiler to enhance the crisp on top.

