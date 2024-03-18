NJ twist on traditional Irish bread — Homemade recipe

Irish Soda Bread is a staple of many households around Str. Patrick's Day.

Jodi's mom was staying at her friend Pat's in Massachusetts ahead of our daughter's wedding and came home with a recipe that we had to try.

The challenge with a lot of baking recipes is the need to spray a non-stick in order to remove the cake or bread from the pan. Since we don't use seed oils, most sprays are out. So Jodi improvised.

Instead of a bread pan or bundt pan, she did it free form on a baking sheet and used parchment paper. She made a few other substitutions, including buttermilk instead of regular milk and topping the bread with a little sugar.

We ate it hot out of the oven with Irish butter and a little sprinkle of salt. Perfect.

4 cups of organic (NOT enriched or bleached) flour

¾ cup of sugar

4 teaspoons of baking powder (not soda)

stick of butter

2 eggs

dash of salt

1 teaspoon of caraway seeds

2 cups of raisins

Mix and cook for 1 hour at 350 degrees.

Enjoy!

