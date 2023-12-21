Best NJ recipe for ‘safe’ chocolate cake

Not eating seed oils has put a bit of a strain on eating out and shopping for home cooking.

So many recipes call for vegetable oil and some things can't be substituted.

Enter my wife Jodi who is all in for our new healthy eating, avoiding inflammatory seed oils and other processed foods that your body is better off without.

We were happy to host the first annual "Cook-a-palooza" at our home with Eric Scott and his better half Sandra.

The menu was great and Eric has posted the key recipes from his courses.

We ended the meal with a bit of bourbon and an olive oil chocolate cake that was spectacular.

Jodi found it in "Cooks Illustrated". An actual magazine that we have at home.

I couldn't find it posted online, but here's a very similar recipe!

