Where to get the best non-chain coffee in NJ

Whether you've got an online business or a corner store, New Jersey has some of the best coffee around.

This week we introduced you to a new online business selling coffee branded as support for President Donald Trump but whether you're a Democrat or a Republican, good coffee is good coffee.

The company is called Cof-Fee-Fee after the famed tweet from the former president.

A few weeks ago, I told you about my new favorite place in South Jersey, Baristas in Linwood Atlantic County.

Every few months I like to check in with our audience about their go-to coffee place. We avoid the national chains.

First, I'm not a big fan as over the years the quality has declined. Second, I'd rather talk about and promote one of NJ's small, family businesses.

In December, I wrote about some of the best places in the state. Many are mentioned every time we talk about great Garden State coffee including Rook Coffee in Monmouth and Ocean.

This week, we added a new place to the growing list.

Divi Tree Coffee in Point Pleasant.

Although I have not been there yet, I understand that owners Joe and Maylon have done an outstanding job. Yes, we'll be adding them to our "Main Street Small Business Tour".

If you have a great coffee place please let me know!

