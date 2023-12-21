Here are the top New Jersey coffee shops for 2024

Coffee is a critical component of my day. And it's delicious.

I'm not a huge fan of coffee chains and think that they prioritize the flavored, sweet, gimmicky coffee and ignore the basics. The basics mean, the coffee should taste great black. Add some sugar if you want, maybe a little cream, but the mark of a great coffee place is how the roasted, ground bean tastes without anything to dress it up.

Here are a few for you to consider for the new year. Enjoy!

Boro Bean in Hopewell from Drew on 287

Barista's Coffee House in Linwood from Sharyn in Springfield

Blue Bears Cafe in Princeton from Patricia in Hamilton

Turtle Beans in Bordentown from Jill in Hamilton

Rook Coffee in Monmouth and Ocean County

