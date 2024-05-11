The World Beer Cup Crowns Four New Jersey Breweries

New Jersey was well represented at the World Beer Cup awards held in Las Vegas recently.

Breweries from Wildwood, Ocean, Beach Haven and Glassboro made New Jersey proud and took home the gold for their showcased beers.

The creative folks at MudHen Brewing Co. in Wildwood received the gold medal for their creative scotch ale called Wee Heavy Wilson, great name.

MudHen’s Brew Master Tony Cuna is from Cape May, Cape May and has received a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management from the University of Central Florida. The beer industry has been his passion and is all he has done, and it shows.

Kane Brewing Company in Ocean received a gold award for their wood and barrel aged strong stout Dripping Maple. The brewery also captured a bronze award for their Belgian Fruit Beer called Field and Oak Golden Raspberry.

Founded in 2011 by Michael and Erika Kane, Kane Brewery is one of New Jersey’s largest craft breweries producing over an incredible 20, 000 barrels of beer a year. According to reaction captured by nj.com, the brewery plans to celebrate the award and thank all the diligent creative employees that made those honors possible.

Bonesaw Brewery Company in Glassboro got the got gold medal for its American style brown ale called Lone Squirrel. Bonesaw Brewery is a family owned and operated company that cranks out amazing brews.

The Brew Master is A J Stoll who has won over one hundred medals in beer competition.

Bonesaw knew a good thing when they hired him.

The popular Ship Bottom Brewery in Beach Haven took home the gold medal for the golden or blonde ale category titled Mermaid Blonde Ale. Ship Bottom Brewery has locations and is slowly making its way across the state.

Congratulations to the winners and if you get a chance go in and grab a cold one. Enjoy a beer brewed right here in New Jersey.

