More of the best craft breweries in NJ — Part 2
What started as a meeting with a friend, opened up a big conversation about beer in the Garden State.
Currently, there are 138 craft breweries in New Jersey and I'd like to get to as many as possible in the new year.
We got so many responses from listeners about their favorite place it was too much for one post. So please enjoy this second installment of the best craft breweries in New Jersey.
Yes, it's possible there will be a third.
While you're thinking about which place you'll hit this week and weekend, stay tuned for my announcement of the "Jersey Beer Bus Tour" which I'm planning for the Spring.
Buttzville Brewing in Buttzville
Flounder Brewing in Hillsborough
Tone Wood Brewery in Oaklyn
Swedesboro Brewing Company in Swedesboro
High Point Brewing in Butler
Slack Tide Brewing Company in Cape May Court House
Last Wave Brewing Company in Point Pleasant Beach
