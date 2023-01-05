More of the best craft breweries in NJ — Part 2

What started as a meeting with a friend, opened up a big conversation about beer in the Garden State.

Currently, there are 138 craft breweries in New Jersey and I'd like to get to as many as possible in the new year.

Josh Olalde via Unsplash Josh Olalde via Unsplash loading...

We got so many responses from listeners about their favorite place it was too much for one post. So please enjoy this second installment of the best craft breweries in New Jersey.

Yes, it's possible there will be a third.

While you're thinking about which place you'll hit this week and weekend, stay tuned for my announcement of the "Jersey Beer Bus Tour" which I'm planning for the Spring.

Buttzville Brewing in Buttzville

Flounder Brewing in Hillsborough

Tone Wood Brewery in Oaklyn

Swedesboro Brewing Company in Swedesboro

High Point Brewing in Butler

Slack Tide Brewing Company in Cape May Court House

Last Wave Brewing Company in Point Pleasant Beach

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 richest people in America and how they did it St ﻿ acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune.