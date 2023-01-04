Top 9 craft breweries in NJ you need to visit

I love beer. Better than wine, beer pairs well with food and is a great thirst quencher.

It's hydrating and delicious.

I love local beer. Craft IPAs with high alcohol content and a little bitterness hit the spot.

This week I had a great meeting with my friend Sen. Mike Testa in Millville. He picked a local craft brewery called Glasstown Brewing Company. What a great place. Friendly staff, owner-operated.

Paul followed his passion and has now been in business for more than 8 years! The beer is excellent. I tried the "856" IPA. It's a double IPA, with 8.5% ABV named for the local area code. I bought some "609" to take home and try later this week.

Here's the list from our listeners of the best eight microbrews in the Garden State:

Czig Meister in Hackettstown from Mark in Rockaway

Twin Elephant in Chatham from Russ in Gillette

Flying Fish in Somerdale - Thanks to owner Barry for calling in!

Backward Flag in Forked River

Ghost Hawk in Clifton from Gary in Lavallette

Farmers & Bankers in Woodstown from Chris in Sewell

Kane in Ocean Township from Harry in Normandy Beach

Double Tap Brewing in Morristown from owner John Coyle

