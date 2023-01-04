Top 9 craft breweries in NJ you need to visit

Top 9 craft breweries in NJ you need to visit

Meritt Thomas via Unsplash

I love beer. Better than wine, beer pairs well with food and is a great thirst quencher.

It's hydrating and delicious.

I love local beer. Craft IPAs with high alcohol content and a little bitterness hit the spot.

Christin Hume via Unsplash
loading...

This week I had a great meeting with my friend Sen. Mike Testa in Millville. He picked a local craft brewery called Glasstown Brewing Company. What a great place. Friendly staff, owner-operated.

Paul followed his passion and has now been in business for more than 8 years! The beer is excellent. I tried the "856" IPA. It's a double IPA, with 8.5% ABV named for the local area code. I bought some "609" to take home and try later this week.

Here's the list from our listeners of the best eight microbrews in the Garden State:

Czig Meister in Hackettstown from Mark in Rockaway

Twin Elephant in Chatham from Russ in Gillette

Flying Fish in Somerdale - Thanks to owner Barry for calling in!

Photo Credit Chris Swendeman NJ1015
loading...

Backward Flag in Forked River

Ghost Hawk in Clifton from Gary in Lavallette

Farmers & Bankers in Woodstown from Chris in Sewell

Kane in Ocean Township from Harry in Normandy Beach

Double Tap Brewing in Morristown from owner John Coyle

More Spadea on NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county

Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.
Filed Under: NJ Breweries
Categories: Bill Spadea, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM