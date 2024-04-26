A glimpse into ‘A Day on the Trail with Spadea’

Bergen Community College

One of my favorite things to do on the trail is speak with young people just getting started with their career choices. My good friend Bob Williams, New Jersey Traffic North, invited me in to speak to his Radio Production Class at Bergen Community College this week.

My career changed around 12 years ago when I moved from real estate into media. Now I'm fortunate to speak to the largest audience in the state every morning and listen to the concerns of so many New Jerseyans.

Unlike most political leaders who talk at people, I'm able to listen, learn, and offer solutions to real-world problems impacting average New Jerseyans.

My message to the next generation of broadcasters, writers, and producers was simple. Be courageous, be yourself, follow your instincts, and do a lot of listening.

The Second Amendment is one of the most critical elements of American freedom. Unfortunately in New Jersey, we have a government in Trenton that works against this fundamental constitutional right. I am proud to stand with our hero members of law enforcement AND legal, law-abiding citizen gun owners.

This week I was invited to tour a great training ground and retail shop, RTSP in Randolph, Morris County.

Marketing director Rebecca and owner Brad showed our team the areas where the NJ law enforcement train and average citizens learn how to shoot effectively.

See you at the range soon.

200 Club

Support for law enforcement is one of the most important aspects of our Common Sense message and policy implementation plan.

This week I was able to stop by and show some appreciation to the law enforcement members that help keep Morris County and New Jersey safe. Always appreciate the staff at the Birchwood Manor in Whippany for another fantastic event.

It was great to see some of the local political leaders who understand how critical policing is to the foundation of our communities including Mayor Mark Taylor and Mayor Ace Gallagher.

Appreciate my friends Sheriff Jim Gannon, Rockaway Chief Conrad Pepperman, and NJSP superintendent, Col. Pat Callahan for all that you do to keep the rest of us safe. Morris County is a Common Sense country. #BackTheBlue

Business leaders

Support for small businesses and making New Jersey affordable again is one of the most important conversations we need to have as we head into the 2024 AND 2025 elections.

The owners at Vincenzo's Ristorante, Roy and Mario, in Middlesex Boro, Middlesex County invited us in again this time to address a group of business owners and professionals at their monthly meeting.

I spoke about the detailed plan to lower real estate taxes, invest in infrastructure including transportation and energy as well as create a business climate to bring in new employers and taxpayers to the Garden State.

We can't afford to distract away from real solutions by falling for gimmicks like the 1% cap plan floated by perennial candidate Jack Ciattarelli and the unworkable and unaffordable scam from the NJ Democrats called "Stay NJ". Real solutions take real leadership, intelligence, and courage to implement.

Stick with me on this.

Fighting Addiction

The crisis in New Jersey is at epidemic levels. Suicide, overdose, and mental health are all issues that the next governor needs to address after decades of failure from the so-called leaders in Trenton.

On Thursday I was invited in to address a group of concerned parents in Montville. I spoke about some of the practical solutions that I've proposed after listening to the stakeholders in the business of fighting addiction.

Reducing arbitrary government limits on sober living, expediting the licensing process, empowering parents, streamlining communication, implementing "mental health residential" and empowering law enforcement to help young people struggling with addiction top the list.

We have to change the mindset in New Jersey when it comes to how young people perceive marijuana and take the dangerous synthetic sold at retailers without regulation. Thank you to Elizabeth and John Michaud for inviting us in.

