Here’s how to reheat the best cheesesteak in NJ

It's a huge problem.

You get a delicious cheesesteak from one of the many great places around the Garden State and you don't finish it. It might matter where you get it as all cheesesteaks are not created equal.

As you know, Jodi and I took a day and a half off the trail to travel to New England for a funeral. Getting back home early evening Saturday with a huge day ahead on Sunday, we made the call to reheat some leftovers from Thursday and I went to my go-to delivery cheesesteak from one of the best places in the WORLD, seriously — Meatheadz in Lawrenceville.

The meat and cheese combine and overflow the bread and it's a savory, salty mixture that delights even the biggest skeptics. The challenge? It's almost too much for one meal.

So after eating half the fries and half the steak, I raised the flag and stopped. Into the fridge with the prospect that it would need to be reheated. This is no easy task as there are limited options that will heat the meat and not make the bread a soggy mess.

The challenge began on Sunday night when Jodi and I got back from a day of campaigning and meeting with local candidates in Morris, Monmouth, Camden, and Mercer counties.

The best way to reheat a cheesesteak

Here's the trick:

Melt a little butter on medium heat in a frying pan.

Throw in the leftover fries.

Mix them up a bit so they are coated in butter and let them sit on the heat.

Cut the cold cheesesteak into thirds.

Microwave for 60 seconds to take the chill off the middle.

Take the cut side and put it on the surface of the frying pan then, add a few drops of water and cover. The steal will heat the meat and the hot surface will crisp the ends.

Once brown on one side, turn it over, don't worry if it burns a little! It should be heated through in about 5 minutes.

Enjoy! and you're welcome.

