As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today.

On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8 p.m., which was too late to start dinner, so we looked at our route and would be passing by a great local pizza place, New World Pizza.

Owner Anthony was staffing the phones, manning the grill and doing the work of several people. The food did not disappoint. The pizza has a great crust and the pepperoni curls in the perfect "bowl." Then the cheesesteak — traditionally made with American cheese but I prefer provolone. No, we didn't go full-cheat by adding "cheese wiz." Given our pushback on seed oil, that was a cheese food too far.

The cheesesteak is the only food that is appropriate to add ketchup. Organic, of course, with no high fructose corn syrup. So check out New World Pizza and say hi to owner Anthony as he works hard to deliver you one of the best products in central Jersey.

Here are the top four:

