You don’t need a study to tell you people in New Jersey are exhausted. You see it crawling down the Parkway before sunrise, standing in line at ShopRite after work, or hearing the ping of another work text long after dinner should’ve ended the day.

Still, a new study confirms what most of us already know: we’re running on fumes. If stress is a killer, we’re terminal.

New study reveals how stressed Americans really are

A report from Paint Me Like examined stress levels and how Americans decompress.

The findings paint a pretty bleak picture, especially for a state like ours where the pressure never really shuts off.

According to the study, 58% of Americans feel stressed on a normal weekday. In New Jersey, where everything from rent to eggs to insurance feels overpriced, that number almost sounds low.

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Why New Jersey residents feel financially trapped

I wrote previously about how a six-figure salary in this state doesn’t stretch nearly as far as people think it does.

The reality here is that many families feel locked into an endless cycle of earning, spending, and worrying about the next bill.

And that pressure follows people even when they finally sit down to breathe.

The study found 44% of Americans actually feel guilty while relaxing. That makes perfect sense in a state where taking your foot off the gas can feel financially dangerous. That’s not relaxation. That’s financial anxiety masquerading in sweatpants.

When housing costs demand two incomes and property taxes feel like a second mortgage, downtime starts to feel less like self-care and more like falling behind. It’s one reason side hustles have become almost standard operating procedure for many residents.

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Work-life balance problems are getting worse

Then there’s the inability to leave work behind mentally.

Forty-two percent say they’re still thinking about work after 7 p.m., with many saying their brains don’t shut off until much later. In New Jersey, where affordable housing is disappearing fast, people often feel like they have no choice but to keep grinding.

And while the study ranked cities like San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Miami highest for wellness and creativity, New Jersey doesn’t exactly offer the same escape hatch.

We have the density and stress of New York without many of New York’s amenities, and suburban costs without suburban affordability. Even the Jersey Shore fantasy is becoming unattainable as home prices there continue to skyrocket.

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Is modern life in NJ becoming unsustainable?

Sixty percent of Americans say their work-life balance needs improvement. That’s not some fringe complaint. That’s the majority of people telling you modern life isn’t working.

And in New Jersey, where you can do everything right, get the good job, move to the good town, pay for the good school district, yet still feel one property tax increase away from panic, this stops being a personal problem.

At some point, this stops being about “handling stress better” and starts being about how much we’re all being asked to do and the policies that are dictating that.

I’m looking at you, Trenton.

Average NJ gas prices as of March 31, 2026 AAA Fuel Prices website's average of New Jersey metro areas, comparing gas prices on March 12 to a month and a year ago. As of March 31, the average for regular gas was $3.927, a bit lower than the national average of $4.018. In New Jersey, the average was up more than 4 cents from a week prior, and more than a dollar from a month before. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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