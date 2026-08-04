Every day when you walk the dog or take your daily stroll, you may be breaking a law and not even know it.

The New Jersey Law You May Have No Idea You're Breaking

We've all done it. You're walking along with your cup of coffee, you take your last sip, and since you're walking by a garbage can that's already near the curb, you open the lid and toss it in.

Or, even worse, your dog has done his business, and you've scooped it into a doggie poop bag, and since it's already garbage pick-up day, you toss it into the nearest can.

Congratulations, your actions may have made you a lawbreaker. All your years of being a law-abiding citizen have just been, well, tossed into the trash.

Is It Illegal To Toss Garbage Into A Neighbors Gabage Recepticle In New Jersey?

Local municipalities handle these rules, and while I couldn't find any specific law forbidding the use of a neighbor's garbage pail, I found this in one town's laws.

It shall be unlawful for any person to discard or dump along any street or road, on or off any right-of-way, any household or commercial solid waste, rubbish, refuse, junk, vehicle or vehicle parts, rubber tires, appliances, furniture, or private property, except by written consent of the owner of said property, in any place not specifically designated for the purpose of solid waste storage or disposal... Woodland Park, NJ

We don't want to get too deep into the weeds on this, but most New Jersey towns seem to frown on the idea. But would a small coffee cup or piece of garbage launch an investigation? Logic tells me no.

Get our free mobile app

But logic also tells me that it's rude to do it, possibly illegal, and something I wouldn't risk doing, for neighborhood peace, and for my own peace of mind.

9 dumb NJ laws they say actually exist Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski