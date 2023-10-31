Morris County, NJ farm has the best views of the county

I can now say, I've got a friend named Skeeter. He's the owner/operator of a great farm in Morris County, Hillview Farms.

When you visit the farm, you'll encounter the super friendly Skeeter and his team ready to take you on a tractor ride around the farm and up to the hill for the best views in the county.

Bill Spadea and owner of Hillview Farms, Skeeter Bill Spadea and owner of Hillview Farms, Skeeter loading...

The store has plenty of local vegetables and the apples are in abundance! It's a pick-your-own farm so the kids can enjoy pumpkins and apple picking to get into the spirit of the fall season.

Bill and Jodi Spadea at Hillview Farms loading...

Hillview Farms in Morris County has it all: local honey, summer peaches, and blueberries, fall Apples, and pumpkins.

As the weather turns and the growing seasons come to an end, Skeeter turns to selling firewood. It's a family business that has been a part of the Gillette, Morris County community for the past 150 years.

