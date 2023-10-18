Did Bill Spadea just find a new job?

After I gave notice to my employer a few years ago, it was only a matter of time before there was speculation on what job I'd take on after radio. I did consider driving for Uber, farming chickens, and maybe, just maybe, getting back into politics.

This week I have a great opportunity to try out another career choice: bartending.

I do know how to make a few drinks: martinis, gimlets, a Manhattan, and negronis are my specialties.

That said, keeping up with requests in a crowded bar, collecting payment, and avoiding breakage and spilled drinks is another story.

So tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 18, for an important charity, I'll grab the bar towel and fill some drafts, but I think I'll leave the real work of delivering to the customer to the pros.

Seriously though, I will be behind the bar at the Ivy Inn on Nassau Street in Princeton from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight. A portion of the proceeds will go to one of the strongest and most important charities we work with, the Nicholas Hudanish Foundation.

My friend Tommy Hudanish started the organization after his son Nicholas lost his battle with addiction. He joined me to talk about the importance of the foundation which is dedicated to helping kids overcome adversity and avoid going down the path of abusing alcohol and using drugs to deal with life's challenges.

He's got a school curriculum that I'd like to see implemented on a statewide level in every school throughout the state.

Hope you can join us tonight at the Ivy Inn. The event is free, but ya gotta pay for the drinks. I hope you'll also consider a small donation to the cause.

