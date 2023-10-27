It's gonna be a busy two working days till Monday!

For me, I'm relaunching my podcast "Common Ground" with the radio station and our first episode will be live from New York City right in the heart of Times Square. I'll be broadcasting live 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at a very special event Diwali in Times Square.

Join me in person or streaming at www.billspadea.com/live

If you're looking for some great family activities in your neighborhood, check out a list from our listeners here:

Trunk or Treat in Florham Park

Navesink Hook & Ladder Fire Department Fall Festival in Navesink

Car Show supporting Jackson Junior Air Force ROTC Program in the teachers' parking lot at Jackson Liberty High School

The Alpaca Farm Open House at Swallow Hill Farm in Hillsborough

Friends of Solo event providing body armor for K9s at Last Wave Brewery in Point Pleasant Beach

Boo Bash at Ort Farms in Long Valley - make sure to check out Let's Have A Ball food truck

Cruisin' Main Street Car Show in Farmingdale

Both an adult party and kid party at The Shannon Rose in Clifton and Ramsey

All the NJ candidates endorsed by Bill Spadea in this election Election 2023: Here's a list of the 80+ candidates that New Jersey 101.5 morning host Bill Spadea is campaigning for this year . Click the link for more information on each. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom