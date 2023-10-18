The campaign trail heading into the midterms in November has enabled us to meet some great people, help strong candidates, and enjoy some outstanding beer.

On Tuesday the trail led to a fantastic microbrewery in Butler, Morris County.

The High Point Brewing Company has award-winning beer, on tap and in cans, plus plenty of parking. The beer was good enough to win an international award and owner Greg was a fantastic host. The crew and the brew are top-shelf, and we will certainly be back.

The product is made in the style of traditional German brewing with only four ingredients. Tasting hours are in the afternoon and early evening Wednesday through Sunday.

It was great to see my friend Sean Mabey, a councilman in Kinnelon, and Ryan Martinez, the mayor of Butler.

The event was to raise funds and support our friend and one of the most committed public servants in the Legislature, Assemblyman Christian Barranco. Chris is running for re-election and has been one of the most outspoken leaders for parental rights.

