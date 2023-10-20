What is going on in NJ this busy weekend?
It's going to be another busy weekend around New Jersey.
I've got a full schedule starting with knocking on doors in Brick, Ocean County, with some outstanding candidates on Saturday morning.
My day will include a keynote speech at the Gays Against Groomers parental rights rally at the State House, a bowling event for my friend Pat Johnson at Hamilton Lanes, a Coptic Church Festival and of course, I'm back on stage with Paula Abdul and the sharp-dressed Llama for Wigs & Wishes! All that is just Saturday.
You can join me at any number of events, including the Car, Truck and Bike Show in Linden. Here's a recap of some of the events happening across the Garden State this weekend:
Ken on the Parkway: Alzheimer's Walk in Paramus, Bergen County
Sunday at Bergen Community College, click here for info. It starts at 830am! Local community-based charity. No overhead, money goes to families
Dave in Cream Ridge: New Jersey Firefighters Museum, Fallen Firefighters Memorial
Open house 9-3, Upper Freehold right outside Allentown.
Johnny from South Plainfield (aka Johnny Rice Balls): Von Thune Farms, Washington
NJ Warren County Right off of Route 57. Saturday and Sunday.
Scott in Brick
Scott has his 40th HS reunion with Lower Cape May Regional
Don in Millstone
Newark Bait and Fly Casting Club is holding a basket raffle for prizes this Friday! All are welcome.
Mayor Mark Taylor in Florham Park: Education Foundation event
Moved to Ridgedale School 77 Ridgedale Ave in Florham Park.
A year to plan and the event is happening.
Arts, crafts, and music. Raising money to give back scholarships and grants to teachers to help them cover the costs of items not covered by budgets.
Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
