What is going on in NJ this busy weekend?

It's going to be another busy weekend around New Jersey.

I've got a full schedule starting with knocking on doors in Brick, Ocean County, with some outstanding candidates on Saturday morning.

My day will include a keynote speech at the Gays Against Groomers parental rights rally at the State House, a bowling event for my friend Pat Johnson at Hamilton Lanes, a Coptic Church Festival and of course, I'm back on stage with Paula Abdul and the sharp-dressed Llama for Wigs & Wishes! All that is just Saturday.

You can join me at any number of events, including the Car, Truck and Bike Show in Linden. Here's a recap of some of the events happening across the Garden State this weekend:

Ken on the Parkway: Alzheimer's Walk in Paramus, Bergen County

Sunday at Bergen Community College, click here for info. It starts at 830am! Local community-based charity. No overhead, money goes to families

Dave in Cream Ridge: New Jersey Firefighters Museum, Fallen Firefighters Memorial

Open house 9-3, Upper Freehold right outside Allentown.

Johnny from South Plainfield (aka Johnny Rice Balls): Von Thune Farms, Washington

NJ Warren County Right off of Route 57. Saturday and Sunday.

Arancini - traditional deep fried rice balls with meat and cheese Photo via NoirChocolate loading...

Scott in Brick

Scott has his 40th HS reunion with Lower Cape May Regional

Don in Millstone

Newark Bait and Fly Casting Club is holding a basket raffle for prizes this Friday! All are welcome.

Mayor Mark Taylor in Florham Park: Education Foundation event

Moved to Ridgedale School 77 Ridgedale Ave in Florham Park.

A year to plan and the event is happening.

Arts, crafts, and music. Raising money to give back scholarships and grants to teachers to help them cover the costs of items not covered by budgets.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

