The momentum doesn't stop. Actually, the day after the election this year truly served as Day One in the march toward Election Day in 2024. To that end, we have a few great events coming up this week that we'd love to see you attend.

Tonight, I'll be the emcee for an event to celebrate and motivate the Faith Community in NJ with special guest Gov. Mike Huckabee. He served as the 44th governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007. He ran for president twice even winning the Iowa caucus in 2008. He's a national media personality and his daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is following in dad's footsteps and is serving as the 47th governor of Arkansas.

It's going to be a festive and powerful dinner event as we look ahead to the 2024 elections.

On Saturday, I'll join my friend Kinnelon Councilman Sean Mabey for the annual Veterans Day celebration kicking off at 10 a.m.

Busy days ahead! Join me on the trail!

