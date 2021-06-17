Bill Spadea gives his notice at NJ101.5 (Opinion)

That's right. Enough is enough.

It's customary before you depart a job to give management notice so they have time to replace your position. No different for a morning show host.

Although my contract does provide the opportunity for the company to keep me on past the end date for a period of time while they pick the best replacement host, I thought they should have ample time to start the process.

As you know, the Cicadas are getting the best of me. The noise. The smell. The peeing, that's right, the damn bugs do fly-bys and pee on unsuspecting humans. It's gross and annoying and it's not over yet.

Could be a few more weeks.

We're literally scrapping bug bodies off the deck on a daily basis. And the worst part? In full Terminator fashion, They. Will. Be. Back.

So I informed the company that I will be departing in 16 and a half years. My 198 month notice is in.

Should be enough time to find a new guy, right?

You gotta understand. My apologies to our loyal listeners and fans. But the cicada thing was the straw that broke the camel's back.

Now, if I can figure out a solution...churning up the woods behind my house...spreading chemicals..napalm...?

Perhaps we'll revisit this decision down the road.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

