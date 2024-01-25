Stop with the bugs and eat more meat (Opinion)

Every time there's an article about a new brood of cicadas, we see an article pop up on the best way to eat them.

Cicadas Return To Midwest Getty Images loading...

We hear about other nations and how bugs are a "normal" part of their diet. I think it's ridiculous even to entertain the idea of eating bugs. Maybe if you are a fighter pilot, shot down behind enemy lines, and have to survive in the woods for days, but beyond that, we need to eat more meat.

Canva Canva loading...

Animal products are not only the source of the most bioavailable nutrients, but some key nutrients ONLY come from animals. There are real dangers to your body from the consumption of insects.

So why take the risk of something that is gross and lacking in flavor? Steak, pork chops, and chicken all get you the bioavailable nutrients and protein your body craves. Plus, when cooking with animal fats, you avoid the inflammatory oils and get the necessary nutrients and fat that your body needs.

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

So fry those potatoes in tallow and add some butter to the cast iron skillet for the steak and start enjoying every meal.

Canva Canva loading...

Live to eat, not the other way around.

If you're concerned about cholesterol, get the facts first. Yes, your body and brain NEED it!

And now we know that the foods that contain higher cholesterol are very good for you and don't contribute to the "bad" cholesterol in your blood.

So relax and eat more meat.

The Tastiest Jersey Shore Food Trucks You Should Try This Fall Gallery Credit: Jimmy G

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom