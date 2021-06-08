Spadea cicada update: Noise level rising
It's gotta end soon, right? The cicadas are not just gross, as they carpet my back yard and stick to all the screens on our windows and storm doors, they're loud.
Check out this video that my wife took in the afternoon. They are way louder than the last video. They also smell.
Really, a series of super hot days and my patio is acting like a brick oven. We've been smelling it for a few days and I actually think the bugs are cooking.
Am I crazy or have you experienced something similar?
Just to put this in perspective, the bugs start screaming at 4 A.M., and they don't get tired until about 8 at night. Where do they get the energy? Maybe 17 years underground has them all pent up and ready to explode.
Fair enough, but I now have the next 17 years to come up with a plan to prevent them from taking over my back yard again!
Am I the only one?
